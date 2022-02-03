CUMBERLAND – Revisions on a plan to build three new homes on Diamond Hill Road near Womantum Lane and Wampum Trail weren’t enough to satisfy neighbors of the project, who were unable last week to convince the Planning Board that the plan should be rejected.
Planners repeatedly reiterated that while they agreed with residents that they don’t necessarily like the specifics of this project, particularly how homes feel “shoehorned” onto odd-shaped lots in an area with a lot of wildlife, they were left with little choice based on the laws governing such applications.
Applicant Michael Menard and Haley’s LLC were seeking to subdivide the property at 3650 Diamond Hill Road into five lots, three for construction of new homes, one to be donated to the Cumberland Land Trust, and one to contain an existing house.
The matter, first heard last July, had been continued from a meeting last November.
The applicant last week sought and received approvals to combine master and preliminary plans, go-ahead on those plans, and approval of waivers from land development and subdivision regulations. Among the waivers sought last year was one from what was in force at the time in the town’s holding ponds ordinance.
Town Planner Glenn Modica noted that abutter notifications were not sent out for this meeting because that step was already deemed to have happened for the November meeting, but he said neighbors who had previously expressed interest in the project were contacted.
Planning Board member Gregory Scown and residents mentioned how the lot donated to the Land Trust does not offer convenient access for nearby neighbors.
Applicant attorney Michael Resnick, responding to neighbor objections, said this project is in full conformance with the town’s zoning code. After all was said and done, three experts testified that evening that this project works for this area, he said, including a lack of impact on the environment. The only testimony, he said, was positive in nature as it related to evidence presented.
Scott and Dorene Sanford, of 18 Wampum Trail, spoke of many concerns, including that three houses are being added for “maximum profit” on lots they feel really shouldn’t fit three houses. They said they’re concerned about the lack of access to the open space donated, as well as the impacts of this project on wildlife that moves between two nearby bodies of water. Three houses would essentially be clustered on a “pristine piece of property” that’s important to quality of life here, they said, with little changing from last July’s application other than “moved basins, shifted lines,” and getting the Land Trust involved to quiet their protests.
They urged the board not to allow the developer to maximize the space on the parcel.
Pat Fulton, of 23 Thomas Leighton Blvd., questioned project engineer Christopher Andrade at length on the project and whether it will have impacts on neighbors, including if a required homeowners’ association doesn’t take care of the planned catch basin.
Fulton said she’s not against development, but has seen the detrimental impact of bad design on other projects, including sewage backups on a project in North Attleboro, Mass.
Andrade said he does not anticipate any negative impacts to abutters.
Steven Combes, of 14 Womantum Lane, asked whether a wildlife study was conducted, but Andrade and Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore responded that no such study is required by state law. If neighbors presented evidence on significant environmental impacts, said Salvatore, that would potentially be different.
Jeffrey Fraser, a contractor who lives at 14 Wampum Trail, said he understands the developer’s right to build on his property, but he said it really seems he’s trying to “shoehorn” the homes in to maximize profit at the detriment of wildlife in the area. He and several of his neighbors have lived here for a long time, he said.
Tony Pina, of 8 Wampum Trail, said he believes it’s in everyone’s best interest to scale the project down from three houses to two as a better fit for the neighborhood and an important wildlife area. Traffic here keeps getting worse, he said, and a two-home project wouldn’t require the same waivers.
Planning Board member Kenneth Bush said he too is concerned about wildlife and the fact that town planners rarely consider it. The town continues to develop small areas with no concern for animals, he said, because animals don’t contribute much to politicians and “building comes first.”
Bush said he believes part of the quality of life is the nature in an area, and if communities continue to displace animals, people shouldn’t be surprised to see those animals in their yards.
Bush said he agreed that this project has a shoehorned feel to it when it comes to the shape of the lots and how they area designed, adding that he agrees two lots would be better.
Bush said he has a lot of sympathy for neighbors, but the board has to approve projects based on existing law, not members’ personal feelings.
Chairman David Coutu agreed, saying the applicant is entitled to develop his property and the board’s mandate is to ensure that the project adheres to all laws.
Member Harry MacDonald shared with colleagues how he’d taken a picture that day of eight deer in his yard. This board has at least a couple meetings each year that grow contentious as residents talk about negative impacts on their homes, he said. This was one of those meetings “where you don’t enjoy your duty,” he said.
The board approved several items related to the application on split votes, but denied on a 5-4 vote a request for relief on a mandate to build sidewalks in the development. The applicant had sought that relief based on the sidewalks not connecting to other sidewalks.
Approval of the project came with some conditions, including that a homeowners’ association be created that’s responsible for maintenance of the catch basin, that water and sewer certifications be obtained, that upon completion of a roadway extension the developer petition the town to accept it as a town road, and that conditions contained in a Land Trust letter be met.
After the approvals, Dorene Sanford asked to speak again. She said she’s very disappointed in the decision and the impact it will have on neighbors’ lives, though she’s “happy for the developer to get his maximum money.”
Coutu again said that there’s only so much the board can do in denying a project. Members don’t always like the project, he said, but “it’s what the applicant is entitled to.”
Sanford said it’s very sad to see what’s happening to Cumberland in the name of money.
