NORTH PROVIDENCE – Officer Scott Feeley, convicted of breaking North Providence Police Department rules dozens of times but able to retain his job, will soon be back patrolling the streets of town, says Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. on Monday.
Ruggiero said there are no openings for Feeley in other positions or spots, and it’s simply not feasible either contractually or by policy, with some seven years left in his career, to put him behind a desk somewhere or on a radio. He said Feeley will work from 4 p.m. to midnight, and if an incident or investigation arises, he’ll be required to call for another officer or supervisor to help him.
Ruggiero said last week that he met with Feeley earlier in the week when he came back to work and laid out the expectations for getting re-certified and back on the road after a 13-month absence. He said Feeley assured him that he’s going to carry out his “duties and responsibilities and not have any issues and just move forward from here.”
Mayor Charles Lombardi says he backs the chief and his decisions, but he’s very concerned about the impact of having Feeley back on the road. He said he expects anyone pulled over by Feeley to potentially challenge their citation in court, making the valid case that the officer is not to be believed.
“He’s compromised,” said the mayor, adding that he believes the best place for Feeley is “in a corner somewhere” because he’s going to cost the town money down the road. “It’s just unfortunate because this hits law-abiding citizens and officers in the face.”
Lombardi is highlighting the case of Feeley, 56, a former detective in Pawtucket who had worked in that city for 23 years before coming to North Providence in 2009, as a classic example of what’s wrong with the current Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights process that he says weighs heavily in favor of the accused officer, saying there’s real momentum this year to finally get the process reformed.
The mayor says Feeley staying on the job after his many infractions “complicates and diminishes the code of ethics for law enforcement” and creates a credibility issue that could cost the town thousands of dollars. He said he’s hoping Ruggiero’s decision to put him back on the road is the right one, but he believes the town would be better off paying him to stay home.
As first reported by Jim Hummel for The Providence Journal last week, a hearing process where the town of North Providence was forced to keep Feeley saw Deputy Chief Robert Lepre vote to terminate Feeley’s employment while Dennis Stone, a former union president who’s had a long and contentious relationship with administration over the years, and East Providence Lt. Michael Rapoza voted in favor of reinstating him.
Feeley’s list of infractions is long, Lombardi emphasizes, and Rapoza even agreed that he was found to have committed 79 of the 97 policy violations he was accused of, including insubordination, smoking a cigar inside a marked police cruiser as he drove up and down Mineral Spring Avenue, failing to obey superiors, gross incompetence, and biased policing.
LEOBOR, the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, currently gives an accused officer the right to a hearing before one representative chosen by them, one by the administration, and one who’s mutually agreed upon. Lombardi said North Providence and its taxpayers “drew the short straw” with the selection of Lt. Michael Rapoza of East Providence as a member of the panel deciding Feeley’s fate.
Feeley has declined to comment to the media, but his attorney, John Grasso, criticized Lombardi in Hummel’s report last week, saying Feeley can’t speak about it because he knows how vindictive Lombardi can be. He said Feeley knows that if Lombardi directs Ruggiero to punish him, that the chief will do so. Grasso called Lombardi the “poster child” for why LEOBOR exists.
Lombardi responded that he knows some of Grasso’s history, but he’ll refrain from getting into it.
A task force commissioned by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, of North Providence, recommended changes to LEOBOR in 2020. This year there is a Senate bill proposing to eliminate the law and a pair of House bills to make changes to it.
The Breeze asked Lt. Tom Jones, president of the North Providence Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13, to comment on the situation. Jones didn’t speak specifically to Feeley’s situation, but said he and other labor representatives have been involved with the legislative process of reforming LEOBOR.
“My hope is that compromise can be had, because I am a strong believer and proponent for LEOBOR,” he said. “It’s necessary, but we recognize that reform can be made to better suit all parties involved, and this issue is very contentious.”
To go back and forth with those supporting abolishing LEOBOR would not be productive, said Jones.
“If true reform is what the expectations are, then it only suits the stakeholders best if both parties are working together and not discrediting each other,” he said. “Police officers in every agency represent the local government leaders, mayors, town managers and administrators. Teamwork and respect should be the focus of both sides always. Of course there will be debate; in fact, good spirited debate is very productive and its outcomes as it relates to policing can be very beneficial to the public.”
Working together can accomplish much and ensure the public’s trust in both sides, said Jones.
Chief Ruggiero told The Breeze there are a lot of moving parts to the process with Feeley, including his demotion, suspension, and the officer not being able to partake in any sort of promotional exams for the next two years.
Feeley is now on the Brady/Giglio list, meaning he’s one of the officers charged with being untruthful or lying, said Ruggiero. If he pulls someone over in the future or makes an arrest, someone could contest the action and there is a chance the action can be thrown out because of his past history of untruthfulness during internal affairs matters.
Ruggiero said he’s known many younger officers who have had a similar stamp and went on in their careers to remain as functional members of an organization. If someone gets a $75 ticket and contests it, he said, there’s a chance a defense attorney could raise the past issues of the officer, but there’s also a chance that the judge could see valid radar of them going 60 mph and still give them a ticket.
“It’s that gray area,” said Ruggiero.
The chief said the Feeley situation is one where he’s hoping based on the officer’s age and experience of more than 33 years in policing that he goes out and performs his duties as expected and can finish out his final seven years. His shift supervisors are aware of the situation, the chief said, and if something big comes up, they’ll be responding regardless of whether it’s Feeley or someone else there.
Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien was asked to weigh in on the situation this week, and said he’s been on the record as advocating strongly for long-overdue changes to LEOBOR. Under current provisions, communities are constrained and limited as to the permissible scope of any public statement, he said, and have to spend taxpayer dollars as they challenge unnecessary burdens within the process. They are also held back from proper disciplinary measures and transparency, he said, which is unfair to the residents who fund the process.
“The city of Pawtucket has experienced recent successes in prosecuting and litigating LEOBOR cases, one of which culminated in a Rhode Island Supreme Court decision, and another resulting in a favorable decision by a LEOBOR hearing committee to uphold recommended discipline,” said Grebien. “In both cases, the (employment of the) officers who transgressed the Pawtucket Police Department’s rules, regulations and policies (was) terminated.”
Any conduct by any city official or employee, including police officers, “that is disrespectful of the position they hold and to the public they serve is simply unacceptable and nothing should prohibit municipalities from holding police officers to a standard less than every other elected or employed public servant,” added Grebien.
The entire 13-month process from suspension to reinstatement of Feeley cost North Providence taxpayers $125,000.
Rapoza, in voting not to terminate Feeley’s employment, said it was a difficult decision and there was no doubt that the officer tarnished the trustworthiness of subordinates. But he noted that there seems to be some outside influence from Lombardi when it comes to discipline and day-to-day operations of the North Providence Police Department.
Rapoza wrote that his decision to discipline Feeley gave him no pleasure.
