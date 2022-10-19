NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Police Department will receive a $411,250 grant for 47 new body cameras to be worn by local officers. Mayor Charles Lombardi says he and Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. are on the same page when it comes to implementing use of the cameras.
The grant is part of $16 million in grants given to 42 departments statewide to bring 1,773 body-worn cameras across the state.
One just never knows what might transpire during police action, says Lombardi, and it’s better to have precautionary safeguards such as body cameras in place to clear up any questions.
Most other communities in the area, other than Smithfield, also participated in the grant and will receive body cameras, including Johnston, Providence, Foster, Glocester, Scituate, Pawtucket, Lincoln, North Smithfield, Cumberland and Woonsocket.
Ruggiero said last April, two months before officially taking over as chief, that he was open to the idea of adding body cameras, noting that it was a priority of chiefs statewide.
“I think they would bring transparency throughout law enforcement,” he said at the time. “I had them with the State Police and didn’t have any issues with them.”
Body cameras can be helpful in proving or disproving the circumstances of what happened, and they’re also good for training, said Ruggiero previously.
The Office of the Attorney General, the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, and state legislative leaders last week announced $16 million in grant awards for 42 local and state law enforcement agencies to equip approximately 1,773 frontline police officers with body-worn cameras.
Departments will now purchase and operate the cameras, governed by a recently finalized statewide policy that sets comprehensive standards for the use of the cameras.
“Today is a good day for all Rhode Islanders, as we equip front-line police officers across the state with a helpful tool that will benefit them and the public by assisting critical fact finding and building community trust,” said Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha. “In an increasingly technological age, where judges, juries and the public expect to see the evidence on which they are to make decisions and render judgments, making body-worn cameras broadly available makes perfect sense. With today’s funding announcement, we have removed a substantial monetary barrier for many municipalities that continuously juggle critical priorities. This has been a collective effort, and I am grateful to everyone, including leaders in the General Assembly, the governor, members of law enforcement, and our congressional delegation who have made today possible.”
In June of last year, Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation creating the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program to equip every frontline police officer with body-worn cameras. The attorney general and Department of Public Safety, in consultation with the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, were tasked with implementing the program, including promulgating rules and regulations to create statewide policy and eventually administer funding for departments to deploy body-worn cameras to officers.
Last December, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation secured a $1.5 million Department of Justice grant to supplement state funding for the program.
Under the program, state and municipal police departments applied for grant funding to cover the projected cost of a camera and related hardware, software, and storage, and an agency’s significant administrative costs in operating body-worn cameras. All funding is to be used to operate body-worn cameras over a five-year period and awarded funds will only be distributed on a reimbursement basis, safeguarding taxpayer dollars.
“The Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association is proud to support the use of body-worn cameras,” said Sean Corrigan, RIPCA president and Narragansett police chief. “We appreciate not only the immense value they provide in transparency, but also the opportunity to reach truthful resolutions and promote greater public trust. One of the key components of our Twenty for 2020 campaign was a pledge for every department in the state to research the feasibility and oversee the implementation of body-worn cameras. We are grateful to the stakeholders involved in the process and look forward to these cameras on our officers and in our streets.”
“Today is an important day in Rhode Island as we move forward in strengthening trust, accountability, and transparency between our police officers and the people they protect and serve,” said McKee in a statement. “I am proud to be part of this collaborative initiative that will help foster strong, positive community-police relations throughout the state.”
