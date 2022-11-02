NORTH PROVIDENCE – An agreement hashed out between Mayor Charles Lombardi and attorneys for developer Armand Cortellesso appears to be the ticket to getting new condos built on Cortellesso’s property off Mainella Street.

Lombardi said he reached out to the council members who represent the area, in the neighborhood behind Stop & Shop off Mineral Spring Avenue, and everyone appears to be in preliminary agreement that reducing the total number of proposed duplexes from four to three, or six units total instead of eight, will make it acceptable for the neighborhood.

