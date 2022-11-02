NORTH PROVIDENCE – An agreement hashed out between Mayor Charles Lombardi and attorneys for developer Armand Cortellesso appears to be the ticket to getting new condos built on Cortellesso’s property off Mainella Street.
Lombardi said he reached out to the council members who represent the area, in the neighborhood behind Stop & Shop off Mineral Spring Avenue, and everyone appears to be in preliminary agreement that reducing the total number of proposed duplexes from four to three, or six units total instead of eight, will make it acceptable for the neighborhood.
Much of the opposition, as Lombardi explains it, came down to general “claustrophobia” in the neighborhood, where residents opposed cramming so many units onto a property where there would be little or no yard.
On Nov. 9, the Planning Board has an item on its agenda to consider an application at a public hearing for master plan review and a request for possible preliminary plan review for the three duplexes, but Director of Planning and Zoning Brent Wiegand said they won’t be considering the plan that night as the Town Council and mayor continue to finalize details on what he described as “some type of deal” and a “happy medium.”
Lombardi said an agreement would save the town and developer from potential litigation, and the people he’s spoken with all seem to be in agreement that eliminating one of the four duplexes would be beneficial to everyone.
Though the Planning Board has ultimate say on the matter, Lombardi said, elected officials play an important role in representing constituents, and all now appear in agreement that this will end contentious deliberations. He said he was pleasantly surprised that Cortellesso was willing to go this route, but he wants to be able to do something with his property.
Now that local council members are on board, said Lombardi, he’s urging the Planning Board to vote in favor of the proposal, and he said he’ll testify to that end if needed.
The North Providence Breeze reported in September that that Zoning Board of Review had rejected a bid by Cortellesso to overturn the Planning Board’s rejection of the condo development in a unanimous vote.
After the failed appeal to the Zoning Board, the next step, absent a compromise, would be to appeal to Rhode Island Superior Court.
An attorney for the developer, speaking at the Sept. 15 zoning meeting, made the case that Cortellesso could build two duplexes without permission from the town, negating any claim of loss of character from four units.
The attorney attempted to use Planning Board member Shane Piche’s previous statement that the condo project equates to stuffing “10 pounds in a five-pound bag” to say that the board member was speaking of density, which is not a valid reason to deny.
Attorney Kelley Morris Salvatore said the appeal was made without required statements of what was done wrong, saying the denial by the Planning Board was reasonable. Morris Salvatore said Piche’s earlier comment was related to the character of the neighborhood and not the density issue.
