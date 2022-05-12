LINCOLN – A Pascale Drive resident pleaded with the Lincoln Zoning Board on Tuesday to put a stop to a planned residential subdivision off River Road, but her effort came up short of its intended goal.
Trudy Chartier appealed the Planning Board’s March 3 decision to allow Seaview Realty LLC to subdivide one lot on Pascale Drive into four residential lots.
Lincoln’s Zoning Board of Review sat as the Planning Board of Appeals this week to hear Chartier’s concerns about the development.
Chairman David DeAngelis explained that the matter wasn’t going to be heard again from scratch. The board would make one of three decisions regarding the Pascale Drive project:
• Reversing the Planning Board’s vote. DeAngelis said that’s a tough threshold to meet, since the appellant must prove there was a prejudicial error during the Planning Board process.
• Affirming the board’s decision.
• Remanding the matter back to the Planning Board to address any items that were lacking from the original process.
Chartier said she wouldn’t be spending $250 to appeal the decision if she didn’t feel she needed to fight for her family, neighborhood and schools.
“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think there was a legitimate problem,” she said.
An emotional Chartier said her family moved to Pascale Drive after her severely disabled daughter had a near accident in their former neighborhood. They purchased the last of the four homes there so her daughter would be more safe, and said they were able to enjoy the natural environment, horses and chickens for a time.
Chartier said her neighbors weren’t notified about the future development, and that they would have appreciated “the courtesy of being told what’s going on.”
Further, she said, her family would have considered buying the land if they’d known it was up for grabs.
“As a board, in order for us to give any heavy consideration to the appeal you filed, we have a checklist of things that are needed,” DeAngelis said, urging Chartier to stay within the parameters of what the board has jurisdiction on.
She then raised concerns about the future development’s proximity to nearby wetlands, noting that her neighbor has a pool of water in her yard at all times. Other concerns included loud music and bright lights coming from the baseball field at Lonsdale Elementary, and said people attending games there are constantly parking on Pascale Drive.
“If you add three driveways, where the hell are they going to park?” she asked. Finally, Chartier pointed out the fact that one of the newspaper advertisements for the Pascale Drive development had a typo, saying 2021 instead of 2022.
Attorney John Shekarchi, one of the subdevelopment property owners, said the Planning Board unanimously approved the application.
“We want to be a good neighbor,” he said, adding that they’re willing to give Chartier the first crack at one of the new lots.
“In talking to my partners, we’re more than happy to give the abutter first right to buy,” he said. Regarding privacy concerns from the field, he said they’re willing to install a buffer. Parking, the board determined, is a school issue, not a town one.
And on the subject of the typo, both Shekerchi and Lincoln Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto agreed that minor typographical errors do not impair notice, and that since Chartier showed up in person on Tuesday, that argument was nixed.
Board member John Mancini said he believes the Planning Board followed the correct process, and motioned to affirm their decision.
“A landowner has a right to develop their land, so long as they’re within the regulations,” he said.
The board voted unanimously to uphold the Planning Board’s decision, allowing the development to continue.
