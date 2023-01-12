Stone Steeple

The latest rendering for the Stone Steeple housing project on Broad Street in Cumberland.

CUMBERLAND – The Planning Board has approved a revised and improved plan for the redevelopment of the St. Patrick Church property at 295 Broad St. after the developers, One Neighborhood Builders, listened to previous comments and made changes.

Though parking was still an issue brought up by nearby neighbors Monday, representatives from the developer assured those residents, one in particular, that they don’t have anything to be concerned about.

