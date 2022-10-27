Anyone can be affected by fraud or scams, but law enforcement officials say elderly residents continue to be targeted at far higher rates.
The major key, if a victim of fraud, is to not be so embarrassed as to not report the fraud. Denise Barton, an assistant U.S. Attorney and elder fraud coordinator, said this is something that happens to people from all walks of life and they shouldn’t be embarrassed.
“There’s a lot that has happened,” she said about the cases they have pursued and prosecuted recently.
Officials have a few people in cases of a grandparent scam, she said, they have charged at least two people of the romance scam, and about two years ago convicted a person in a lottery scam.
The romance scam is where people are contacted either through social media or on a dating website by a fraudster to build a relationship only for them to have “financial distress” and request money.
“A lot of people fall prey to that,” Barton said. “It’s very common and keeps happening.”
The grandparent scam has grown in the last few years. Barton said a grandparent would get a call from someone they think is a family member who may be in jail or in a distressing situation. She said then, most likely, an “attorney” takes over the phone call and requests a specific amount to be sent or for large sums of money to be withdrawn from the bank. Sometimes they even call back asking for more.
Barton said lottery scams have been around a lot longer, where a person will get a phone call, letter or email that they won a prize but need to either pay to claim the prize or pay the taxes first and never actually see this “prize.”
As time has gone on, the fraud has become more sophisticated. A fraudster may send out emails to have someone click on links that will either give them access to one’s banks or a way to take over a computer. Text messages are also being used to send a link to an expired or problem bank account.
According to a news release, during the period from September 2021 to September 2022, department personnel and the law enforcement partners pursued about 260 cases involving more than 600 defendants in Rhode Island. Nineteen of the defendants appeared in federal court in Providence on charges that they allegedly perpetrated one or more romance, grandparent, tech support or government impostor scam that defrauded at least 133 known victims of nearly $7 million.
The expansion of the Transnational Elder Fraud Task Force has successfully returned money to victims and made efforts to combat grandparent scams.
The Justice Department in the past year has charged fraudsters from Pawtucket, Lincoln, Cumberland, North Smithfield and Smithfield in northern Rhode Island.
“One of the things we always encourage is to please report the fraud, don’t hide,” Barton said.
If you or someone you know is 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, call the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-372-8311. The Department of Justice Hotline is managed by the Office for Victims of Crime and is staffed seven days per week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. English, Spanish and other languages are available.
As part of the way to combat elder fraud, the Justice Department has an outreach program that Barton said is multifaceted.
“We do presentations for local community groups, at libraries and senior centers,” she said. “We’ve partnered with law enforcement, the postal inspection service and the FBI.”
She added they have paired up with a nursing home as a direct outreach and offer training to the local police departments.
