WOONSOCKET – Though Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was ready to go on Tuesday to defend her top seat in city government, said her attorney, Michael Lepizzera, he asked for more time to do so.

A one-week continuance approved by the council pushes deliberations on the council’s potential removal of Baldelli-Hunt from office to next Tuesday, Oct. 4, on a motion from Councilor Jim Cournoyer.

James Peters
James Peters

New skatepark equipment and landscaping. Rubber stamp union contracts doling out raises like money grows on trees.

Spend, spend, spend, until the money runs out.

We're watching the death of this city in slow motion.

