WOONSOCKET – Though Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was ready to go on Tuesday to defend her top seat in city government, said her attorney, Michael Lepizzera, he asked for more time to do so.
A one-week continuance approved by the council pushes deliberations on the council’s potential removal of Baldelli-Hunt from office to next Tuesday, Oct. 4, on a motion from Councilor Jim Cournoyer.
Lepizzera on Tuesday presented a list to the council of people he wants subpoenaed for next week’s hearing.
After the brief meeting, Baldelli-Hunt told assembled media that the support from residents showing up to defend her was overwhelming and she was very moved by it, saying it was a testament to the job she’s done as mayor and people recognizing how hard her administration works.
She said people feel their voice has been taken away, noting the more than 7,000 people who voted for her two years ago, and they feel it isn’t right to have a “small group of people take their voice away.”
Council attorney James Marusak on Tuesday called Baldelli-Hunt’s attorney Michael Lepizzera to the podium, as Lepizzera was seeking a continuance for cause after a previous delay due to a court stay.
“As this council is aware, the court lifted the stay on Friday and we received notice on Friday afternoon that this proceeding was going to go forward. I am asking the council for a one-week continuance,” said Lepizzera.
He added that though he would probably need six months to respond to the filed complaint, the mayor is ready to go to defend her position to the citizens of Woonsocket on why the filed complaint from Councilor Denise Sierra isn’t valid. He continued that there is much that they want to present to the council, as they have a 30-day deadline that they have to follow from the provision of the charter.
“I know a lot of people came out tonight to listen to our presentation, and to the verified complaint, but as a lawyer of 29 years, I have a duty to my client to respectfully ask the council for a one-week continuance,” said Lepizzera.
Sierra, in her complaint filed earlier this month, alleged numerous violations of the city’s charter related to the mayor not following what the council told her to do. The breaking point, according to council members, was when the administration didn’t pay police the pay increases the council approved in a new contract, after the council went around the mayor and approved a contract because negotiations had stalled for so long.
Baldelli-Hunt has called Sierra’s complaint a desperate attempt by the group of five council members who oppose her, knowing that they’re about to lose their five-person majority with Sierra leaving, and could lose even a 4-2 majority with November’s election.
These five, she told The Breeze previously, have repeatedly “bullied and blocked” good things from happening in the city, showing no respect for the administration, using condescending dialogue, “subliminal childish comments,” and “intentional procrastination on projects just to prove that they have control and aren’t going to let (things) move forward.”
The council had previously censured the mayor over her not following their edicts.
Here are the nine summarized accusations in Sierra’s complaint:
• That Baldelli-Hunt willfully violated the charter and ordinances by circumventing the council by submitting a different action plan to HUD than the one approved by the council;
• That she willfully neglected her duties by not submitting financial reports as required;
• That she committed a willful violation in not keeping the council informed at all times on the financial condition and needs of the city when she hired outside attorneys without legal services without notification;
• That she violated her duties in paying select employees stipends beyond what they were entitled to in budget ordinances;
• That she willfully neglected the law and her duties in providing health care to a part-time employee, violating ordinances;
• That she willfully violated provisions of the charter requiring her to enforce ordinances on paying police the raises they were entitled to;
• That she violated the charter and ordinances after the council passed a series of resolutions seeking to get long-awaited improvements made to the Albert G. Brien Memorial Animal Shelter;
• That she committed a willful violation in not meeting deadlines for a request for proposals to make necessary improvements to the shelter after it was found that animals were being housed in Lincoln;
• And that she committed a violation by not submitting a request for proposals for a contract to install new skatepark equipment and landscaping.
(1) comment
New skatepark equipment and landscaping. Rubber stamp union contracts doling out raises like money grows on trees.
Spend, spend, spend, until the money runs out.
We're watching the death of this city in slow motion.
