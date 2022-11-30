NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new and slimmed down plan to add a condo development off Mainella Street will be before the North Providence Planning Board on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.

The board will hold a public hearing on developer Armand Cortellesso and Mainella Street LLC’s application for master plan review, with a request and potential vote to combine preliminary plan review for a major land development of three duplexes, or six total units.

