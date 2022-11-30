Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 58F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new and slimmed down plan to add a condo development off Mainella Street will be before the North Providence Planning Board on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.
The board will hold a public hearing on developer Armand Cortellesso and Mainella Street LLC’s application for master plan review, with a request and potential vote to combine preliminary plan review for a major land development of three duplexes, or six total units.
The Breeze reported at the start of November on a potential agreement hashed out between Mayor Charles Lombardi and attorneys for the developer, a more palatable proposal to elected officials who represent the area, potentially avoiding a lawsuit in the matter.
The Planning Board previously rejected a plan for four duplexes on the property, saying it was just too much crammed onto a small lot, with little yard space.
Deliberations on the plan were postponed from a Nov. 9 meeting because a closed executive session hadn’t been scheduled on the matter. An executive session on potential litigation is scheduled on the Dec. 14 docket, just prior to the public deliberations on the condos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.