CENTRAL FALLS – Representatives from the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council said they were happy to hear that the no-contact advisory, put in place on June 5 on the Blackstone River in response to spilling of sewage, was formally lifted last week.
It has been a disappointing start for BVTC’s water activity season, they noted. Due to its height above the water, the 40-passenger Explorer tour boat was cleared to run. But the news of the no-contact advisory still caused several school groups to cancel their trips, which meant that hundreds of children were not able to experience our RiverClassroom environmental education program this school year, stated a release. Furthermore, Blackstone River Expeditions Kayak & Canoe Rentals needed to close operations for 12 days.
“Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, as well as our many partners, are happy to fully get back out on the Blackstone River so we all can continue our work to educate our community and provide a place for unique outdoor recreation in our region,” states a release.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management lifted the no-contact advisory, which they placed on June 5, on the segment of the Blackstone River and any waters that receive flow from the Blackstone River, from the Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility at 11 Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket, to the Slater Mill Dam in Pawtucket. The city of Woonsocket owns the plant but contracts its operations and maintenance out to Jacobs, a Texas-based consulting and engineering firm. Related sludge treatment systems are contracted to Synagro Technologies Inc. headquartered in Baltimore.
The RIDEM advisory recommended that residents temporarily refrain from wading, swimming, canoeing, kayaking, or fishing and from eating any fish caught in these waters, after receiving notification from Jacobs, as required by the facility’s discharge permit, that there was a process upset and solids washout at the treatment facility.
Members of the Blackstone Watershed Collaborative, a group created to improve water quality and community climate resilience in the region, issued a letter in response stating that the discharge was unacceptable, and they are committed to working with the state to ensure this does not happen again.
“In 2022, we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of ZAP the Blackstone as well as the 50th anniversary of the passage of the U.S. Clean Water Act of 1972, which has been the impetus for substantial improvement in water quality throughout our nation, including in the Blackstone River,” stated the letter. “Advocates have fought for decades to improve what was once called ‘the hardest working river in America’ as well as ‘the most polluted river in America,’ and be an asset as a recreational opportunity for the 39 communities in its watershed. However, unpermitted discharges such as from the Woonsocket WTP threaten the improvements that have been made and impair water quality, local habitats, and have the potential for severe human health impacts.”
Local organizations have worked for decades to improve the water quality of the river along with its reputation as “a recreational gem” in the region to drive tourism and education, they added.
“Impacts such as these damage that long-fought reputation and have directly canceled or postponed river activities, including school water quality monitoring trips and educational programming.
“It is especially disconcerting that this impact is affecting some of our most vulnerable residents that may be least aware of the situation or its potential health challenges, with little transparency regarding the situation. Though these issues are announced publicly, it is imperative that impacted communities receive meaningful communication and improved transparency to ensure that advocates and the public understand the situation and public health is effectively protected.”
There has not been adequate explanation as to the cause of the discharge or its impacts and the RIDEM has an ongoing investigation with the private companies Jacobs Company and Synagro Technologies that run the plant for both this discharge as well as a similar noncompliance issue for bacteria in March, said the advocates. There was a third noncompliance issue last November for increased nutrients.
“One thing is clear: this noncompliance is unacceptable,” they said.
