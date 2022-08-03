PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Committee last week discussed policy changes in response to Rhode Island Department of Health and Department of Education cannabis regulations for medical patient use by students.

According to School Committee member Joanna Bonollo, there are 22 students in the state who have approved medical marijuana prescriptions. The state agencies updated regulations regarding approved medical cannabis use, and the district is now considering changing its own policies in response. School Committee Chairperson Erin Dube said the district has adopted the exact language from models provided by RIDE in the past, but they did not have a model for cannabis regulations at the time.

