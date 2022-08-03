PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Committee last week discussed policy changes in response to Rhode Island Department of Health and Department of Education cannabis regulations for medical patient use by students.
According to School Committee member Joanna Bonollo, there are 22 students in the state who have approved medical marijuana prescriptions. The state agencies updated regulations regarding approved medical cannabis use, and the district is now considering changing its own policies in response. School Committee Chairperson Erin Dube said the district has adopted the exact language from models provided by RIDE in the past, but they did not have a model for cannabis regulations at the time.
The state legalized the use of recreational cannabis for residents who are at least 21 years old in May. Approved medical marijuana patients must be age 18 or older to get a medical use card for themselves in Rhode Island. Those under the age of 18, or those who cannot access medical cannabis for themselves, must have a registered caregiver who applies on their behalf.
During the July 28 meeting, Bonollo said she was looking for the policy subcommittee to add language to indicate that students with medical prescriptions may have marijuana products such as tinctures or edibles, but use of vaporizers or smoking cannabis on school grounds is prohibited. Students with documented medical marijuana prescriptions may not be considered under the influence of marijuana or subject to school discipline for the use of it.
“These regulations do not apply when a student is on a school-sponsored trip, participating in an activity outside or Rhode Island, and it will not apply if a district can reasonably demonstrate that it would lose federal funding as a result of implementing a policy in accordance with the regulations,” school attorney William Conley said.
He told school board members that students must have documented proof of their medical marijuana prescription. Additionally, parents must provide written instruction for the administration of their child’s medical marijuana use along with signed statements releasing the school, employees, or others from liability “except in the case of willful or wanton misconduct by anybody in the district.”
All medical marijuana products administered to any district patients must be obtained from a Rhode Island licensed compassion center and must be labeled with the patient’s name and information of its contents. All use or products administered to student patients must be documented.
Policy will require products to be safely stored, and prohibits students from self administering medical cannabis or from distributing it to others. Members also emphasized the need for secure storage for marijuana products, and Bonollo asked to include further language prohibiting recreational cannabis use on school properties.
“I think, because it’s legal, we need to define all of these things in our policy,” Bonollo said, before making a motion, which members approved 5-0, to refer the item to the policy subcommittee for further discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.