NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Town Council, seeking to protect residents from more undesirable housing developments, is considering an ordinance mandating that no more special zoning relief can be given until officials finish fixing the local zoning ordinance.
What’s happening, said Council President Dino Autiello, is because the zoning code is so messed up, special use permits continue to be applied for and handed out for projects that have negative impacts on residents.
“That’s how you end up getting a lot of these developments that don’t end up looking so good,” he said.
The council was set to discuss the issue at a meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The key project motivating this change is an ongoing proposal to develop condos on a small property on Mainella Street, said Autiello.
The Planning Board is set to consider that proposal tonight, Jan. 11, including an application for master plan review with a request and potential vote to combine preliminary plan review for three duplexes, and recommendation to zoning for a three-space parking variance. The proposal previously had four duplexes proposed, but Mayor Charles Lombardi worked with the developer to reduce the total by one, an agreement the mayor has said he was surprised to achieve.
Lombardi said this week that he’s completely in favor of anything the council is preparing to do as an interim step to the wider effort to fix discrepancies between the comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance.
The mayor said he’s not at all happy with proposed changes at the state level to promote more affordable housing, saying forcing more housing on tiny lots is not the answer.
Autiello said he remains opposed to the Mainella Street project. New building officials are doing a nice job trying to clean things up, he said, but there’s still a long way to go.
Attorney Kelley Morris Salvatore previously told officials that an open-ended moratorium on all development until new zoning rules are finalized would be illegal. She previously told the Planning Board that members have had the opportunity for many years to propose amendments, but that hasn’t happened.
Planning Director Brett Wiegand said more than a year ago that there’s a key discrepancy between the comprehensive plan, calling for much lower density of development for multi-family projects, and the zoning ordinance, which calls for higher density, or more units. Legally speaking, zoning trumps the comprehensive plan, and Wiegand said then that numerous developers have taken advantage of the loophole.
The council was also considering several other items heading into 2023, including:
• Increasing compensation for School Committee members;
• A possible increase in the number of full liquor licenses in town;
• And a 24-hour license for the new Neon Marketplace coming to Mineral Spring Avenue. The council was planning to discuss the license on Tuesday, and members were planning to gauge the level of opposition from neighbors before making a decision.
Autiello told The Breeze prior to the meeting that he’s still not a big fan of 24-hour licenses, but the council also wants stores to be competitive. If this Neon is the only one without a 24-hour license, similar to the situation previously with Cumberland Farms and others, they would consider that factor as well, he said.
If the council did approve the 24-hour license Tuesday, Autiello said he planned on limiting it to a three-month trial basis to ensure that there are no major issues.
