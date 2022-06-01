PAWTUCKET – The man known across the area as the “Vet Detective,” Scott Stets, has to be out of his Pawtucket home within four weeks after losing his bid in court to stay in his apartment.
Stets, the subject of a previous Breeze story on a bid by his new landlord to evict him despite Stets obtaining the money for back rent through the state’s rent relief program, is now in the process of trying to find an affordable one-bedroom apartment, a task that at times feels impossible, and putting his belongings in storage. He said he’s filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, but doesn’t expect it to result in much.
As it looks now, he said, he and his emotional support animal cats will be homeless and living in his car within a month.
Stets told The Breeze that the entire process felt like “judges going through the motions” in not caring one bit about his dead refrigerator and poor living conditions, as well as attorneys doing their thing regardless of the impact on people. Ultimately, he said, he thinks the end result was just about the new landlords of the multi-family where he lives not wanting cats in their home.
The Breeze previously reported on how Stets, known for his many interviews with military veterans, was facing eviction from his home at 28 Englewood Ave. in Pawtucket despite delivering a state assistance check for back rent.
An honorary member of the Iwo Jima Survivors of Rhode Island, he’s been suffering the effects of long COVID after contracting it while working his job screening patients and working security and maintenance at the Memorial Hospital Family Care Center in Pawtucket.
Stets had complaints against the previous property owner when new landlords purchased the home last October, and he said they immediately indicated that they didn’t want to have cats in the home.
In March, after Stets began the process of registering his cats as service pets, a clinical psychologist wrote a letter on his behalf diagnosing him with various conditions, including autism and anxiety, diagnoses impacting his ability to deal with stressful situations.
Under a stipulation agreement, Stets was to pay $5,800 in back rent by April 8. He says a fraud alert placed a hold on that rent relief check after he’d handed it over, a delay he informed the landlords and their representatives about, but on April 15, the landlords and their attorney Steve Conti filed a motion for issuance of execution due to breaking his stipulation agreement.
Stets says the lack of a continued eviction moratorium and rising rents have helped to create a homeless class, with Rhode Islanders who lack options being forced into the street. After he applied for rent relief last December, his rent was increased from $700 to $1,100, higher than the second-floor tenant beneath him.
Stets says he lost his case despite the city of Pawtucket finding multiple code violations at the property starting with the former owner last fall, including citations for rodent infestation, ceiling issues, and a deficient roof, all violations confirmed by officials, and the owners twice failing to appear in Municipal Court on the violations. He said he was also living with a broken refrigerator and mold.
