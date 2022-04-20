NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Planner Brent Wiegand has uncovered little information related to local oversight of so-called boarding houses, though he says he was able to find local use code allowing them only in certain zones.
According to Wiegand, local code allows such facilities, where people essentially pay for a room to stay in, only in institutional, commercial/professional, and commercial zones, and operation requires a special use permit.
Wiegand said he can think of little or no reason why officials would say no to such a proposal if it came before him and the proper boxes were checked, but he said he’s never seen an application come before the town for such a use, so existing boarding houses are likely not operating legally.
Wiegand said he agrees with Town Council President Dino Autiello, who previously requested that he look into what the town has on the existing books, that a new ordinance is likely warranted. While Autiello’s primary stated concerns revolve around quality of life in neighborhoods, Wiegand said his biggest interest would be related to fire codes and other safety matters and making sure such facilities are properly regulated.
Autiello said earlier this month that he’s received a number of calls from residents complaining about boarding houses, saying he was seeking more information from Wiegand in preparation for a potential new ordinance.
The council president previously said he wants North Providence to potentially adopt similar rules to those in Narragansett, which limits the maximum number of unrelated people who can live under one roof to four total.
