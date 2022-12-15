Rhode Island Superior Court Judge David Cruise made a baffling interim decision last week.

A petition for a stay against the state arrived at his courtroom last Thursday evening, filed by a pro bono lawyer on behalf of an unnamed homeless person living in a tent at the Statehouse complaining that Gov. Dan McKee failed to make good on his “promise” to shelter anyone who needed it by this past Thanksgiving, thus creating a “right” to encampment there. A secondary argument, made to the press following the proceeding, had to do with something like the “people’s right to protest and dwell on the people’s property.”

Tags

(2) comments

marcelbo
marcelbo

Wow, didn't know that Mr. Yorke, McKee's spokespuppet had gone to law school. His continuing to play damage control for a governor who is clearly over his head is sickening. Help us when we have a more serious crisis, we really will be in trouble.

Add Reply
RedWave
RedWave

agree...Corrupt McKee is the worst governor in the country.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.