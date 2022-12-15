Rhode Island Superior Court Judge David Cruise made a baffling interim decision last week.
A petition for a stay against the state arrived at his courtroom last Thursday evening, filed by a pro bono lawyer on behalf of an unnamed homeless person living in a tent at the Statehouse complaining that Gov. Dan McKee failed to make good on his “promise” to shelter anyone who needed it by this past Thanksgiving, thus creating a “right” to encampment there. A secondary argument, made to the press following the proceeding, had to do with something like the “people’s right to protest and dwell on the people’s property.”
Friday morning came the hearing, simultaneous with the administration’s deadline for tents to be disassembled and anyone in them who was seeking shelter to take advantage of the arrangements and transportation offered, primarily the Diocesan-made-available Emmanuel House, a congregate facility housing men.
Two days prior, the governor’s staffers had begun diligently squatting down to gently knock on zippered doors, introducing themselves and handing out notice that all the occupants had to make a move to a warmer place. Special arrangements were needed for women and couples.
After short discussions behind closed doors and in the courtroom with the plaintiff and outside counsel for the state (another plot: where was the attorney general’s office instead?), Judge Cruise issued a stay of the governor’s order to vacate the Statehouse until Wednesday of this week when he would conduct a further hearing on the status of the homeless plan. He allowed the tents and the people in them to remain with the caveat that no new ones could be assembled, presumably relying on State Police security.
Deadline for this column was Tuesday, and in your time the hearing has already happened, but it doesn’t take Carnac to predict that Judge Cruise bit off a lot more than he should judicially chew, especially since the plaintiff’s lawyer comes to the situation from Pluto having no prior relationship with the administration which for months has been working for solutions with the established professional state and federally funded social service agencies.
It wouldn’t be likely that by Wednesday the parties would have a working joint resolution to present to the court, because the plaintiff’s lawyer was unknown to the state.
Still, in a complicating twist, the plaintiff is publicly supported on the “rights” argument by the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness.
That, however, is a ruse. What they’re actually upset about is that the governor has been moving some able-bodied Statehouse campers to shelter while hundreds of other homeless who are higher on an “acuity” priority list have been cut in line. While that might make some sense in a vacuum, the idea that they are on record supporting keeping people risking their lives on the Statehouse property seems quite counter intuitive to the higher purpose of their organization.
This news cycle will have provided us more developments by the time you read this.
But the prediction, or at least hope, is that the good judge has pulled himself back from the dark hole of making himself a de facto captain of a homeless triage operation.
It should be a no-brainer to stay in his lane and rule on the statutory issue of creating a tent city on the Statehouse steps, especially now with freezing temperatures and snow on the ground.
Judge Cruise should order the encampment closed and forget the impossible work of managing the homeless crisis from the bench, sticking with what he knows, the law.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(2) comments
Wow, didn't know that Mr. Yorke, McKee's spokespuppet had gone to law school. His continuing to play damage control for a governor who is clearly over his head is sickening. Help us when we have a more serious crisis, we really will be in trouble.
agree...Corrupt McKee is the worst governor in the country.
