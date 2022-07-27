CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls Zoning Board last week denied a second, amended application by Western Oil, Inc. for a special use permit to construct above-ground oil storage tanks.
Western Oil, which is located on the Central Falls/Lincoln line off Lonsdale Avenue, near Walker Street, originally applied for an expansion of tanks on the property, but this was denied in court in February. The company returned before the Zoning Board with a new, amended application at a public hearing on Tuesday, July 19.
City officials explained that the Planning Board needed to first determine if it had jurisdiction to consider the application, which would only be the case if it was determined the application had “substantial material difference” from what was presented in February. Many residents, as well as officials of both Lincoln and Central Falls spoke against the Western Oil application during the hearing. Dane Ardente, the attorney representing the applicant, cited one change in the new application was the reduction in the number of tanks from nine to six, and the reduced size of each tank from 30,000 to 28,000 gallons on the property at 1 Duchess Way.
Ardente said an included fire safety plan was an aspect of the new application, and other internal changes “were implemented in direct consideration of the board’s most pressing concerns expressed in their written decision denying the prior application.” While Central Falls Fire Chief Scott Mello acknowledged the change in number of tanks and their sizes, he was still concerned with the risk the tanks would create should they rupture, or should a fire break out at the tank farm or nearby residential properties.
“My number one concern, besides the residents, is my firefighters,” Mello said. “If we’re in that close proximity to fighting any sort of hazardous material fire, their lives are on the line…”
Zoning Board members said they had received several written statements from residents opposing the application. Central Falls Ward 2 Councilor Bob Ferri said Central Falls and Lincoln were both “well represented by concerned residents” at the hearing. Members of the public who spoke on July 19 expressed concerns regarding fire safety, noise, and odor nuisances that would result from the installation of the tanks.
“Although many residents, including myself, were against this application for some time, the impact of Chief Mello’s brief but powerful input was more than enough to support the denying of the Western Oil ‘revised’ application for additional storage tanks,” Ferri wrote in an email to The Valley Breeze.
He thanked “all the concerned residents of Central Falls, Lincoln, and neighboring communities who either showed or voiced their concern” and thanked Mello for his soft voice that echoed loudly that night.” Likewise, Central Falls City Council President Jessica Vega, and at-large Councilor Tatiana Baena spoke during the July 19 hearing urging the Zoning Board to listen to the community members testimony, and the statements provided by expert witnesses regarding potential traffic, environmental, and public safety impacts.
Before the Zoning Board closed the public hearing, roughly 30 residents of Lincoln and Central Falls, members of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, and elected officials expressed concern over the residential safety and environmental impact should a tank break and leak into the nearby Scott Pond or the Blackstone River. Rep. James N. McLaughlin (D-District 57, Central Falls, Cumberland) said the Zoning Board had a responsibility to maintain the safety of Central Falls residents and prevent potential environmental hazards. Sen. Thomas J. Paolino (R-Dist. 17, Lincoln, North Providence, North Smithfield), supported the other speakers, saying he also “vehemently opposed” the application.
Zoning Board members made a motion stating that the proposed changes in the number of tanks and their sizes did not substantially make a difference from the original application or sway concerns expressed by both residents or the board itself. The board members ultimately said they did not see substantial changes articulated in the newly-presented application, and denied it unanimously.
