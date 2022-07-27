CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls Zoning Board last week denied a second, amended application by Western Oil, Inc. for a special use permit to construct above-ground oil storage tanks.

Western Oil, which is located on the Central Falls/Lincoln line off Lonsdale Avenue, near Walker Street, originally applied for an expansion of tanks on the property, but this was denied in court in February. The company returned before the Zoning Board with a new, amended application at a public hearing on Tuesday, July 19.

