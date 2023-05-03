NORTH PROVIDENCE – Picking up on chatter out of Providence that some leaders in the capital city are pushing for a ban on self-storage facilities, North Providence Town Councilor Ron Baccala says he wants to do the same in his neighboring community.
“If Providence doesn’t want it, then why would we?” he said.
Baccala told The North Providence Breeze that there are far too many of what he considers to be non-contributing facilities popping up all over the area, including one being built on Mineral Spring Avenue just over the line in Pawtucket and others in Providence and Johnston.
“They’re good at their job, I’ll say that,” he said of self-storage developers.
At the very least, said Baccala, he’s more adamantly opposed than ever to the idea of a self-storage facility being built at the rear side of the old public safety complex at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave., a project he’s opposed all along as it continues to be mired in controversy.
“With foresight and planning and patience, we do not need to rush anything,” said Baccala. “And we don’t need the money. I want to see a lot better project.”
Baccala said the Town Council still hasn’t heard any updates on how the developer looking to purchase the property might switch gears to a different kind of proposal. He said he’s not sure what escape clauses there are available, and doesn’t know the legal ramifications of nixing the project entirely.
“I’d rather it not have anything there, but I don’t think that’s our reality,” he said, than to see a self-storage facility that brings nothing to the community added on the town’s main thoroughfare.
The redevelopment of the old safety complex was recently supposed to be added to the council agenda, said Baccala, but it never came about.
Even if North Providence doesn’t approve an outright ban on such facilities, the councilman said he plans on initiating local ordinances limiting them to certain zones. He said one planned previously in an industrial area near Shaw’s made sense, though it never came to be.
Baccala said he would hate to say no to everything, and every project should be required to go through planning and zoning for due diligence and approvals first before coming to the council.
As for a self-storage facility on Mineral Spring Avenue, the ramifications would go far beyond that one area, said Baccala.
“Once you do one for one, you can’t say no to the next,” he said. “You’ve got to allow them all, and that’s what I’m afraid of.”
Among Baccala’s many reasons for disliking self-storage facilities, he says they often draw the wrong type of crowd and don’t produce anything for the average resident or employ many people.
