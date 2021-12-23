PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday. The library will resume normal hours on Monday, Dec. 27.
In celebration of the New Year, the library will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1. Normal hours will resume on Monday, Jan. 3.
The Bookmobile will be off the road on Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25 in celebration of the holiday. It will follow the normal schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The schedule is available on the library’s website, www. pawtucketlibrary.org.
On Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1, the bookmobile will be off the road in celebration of the New Year. It will resume the regular stops beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4.
