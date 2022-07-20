PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library will present a special story time in two of Pawtucket’s public parks. A Pawtucket librarian will host story time at Payne Park on July 26 at 1:30 p.m. They will also host a story time at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Fairlawn on Aug. 2 at 1:30 p.m.
The program will include stories and songs. The Pawtucket Public Library Bookmobile will be there for browsing and checking out materials from 2 to 3 p.m.
For more information, call the children’s librarian desk at 401-725-3714, ext. 209 or email sbloom@pawtucketlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.