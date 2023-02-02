PROVIDENCE – Homelessness is on the rise in Rhode Island, and senior citizens are not immune to the problem needing a resolution.
The Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness tracks homelessness using a single-point time count or a snapshot. Rebecca Rathmell is the statewide coordinated entry prioritization and placement manager at the organization, and she said they track and look at people 62 or older.
“In the 2019 snapshot, 147 older adults were reported as homeless,” she said. “In 2022, the last reported snapshot was of 332 now being homeless. A 126-percent increase is certainly significant.”
Factors leading to senior homelessness include being on a fixed income and the exacerbating impacts of the COVID pandemic.
Rathmell said that older adults who lived with other people were forced to socially distance themselves or quarantine, and living with multiple people in a house was no longer a good idea or manageable.
The pandemic also helped some seniors continue to live on their own with the moratorium on evictions. Once that expired and rent increased, more and more seniors became homeless. Also going against seniors is the several-years-long waiting list to find alternative housing, Rathmell said.
“The coordinated entry system we have in place directs seniors,” she said. “We prioritize elderly individuals including age, and the length of time they have been homeless. We look for shelters but our resources are limited.”
She added that rapid re-housing resources are available, but they are consistently at full capacity.
A way to combat rising homelessness, Rathmell said, would be if the state decides to invest in development of more affordable housing. And for demands by advocates to be “applied instead of denied.”
The call center is the easiest way to reach out for help for those who are on the verge of being homeless. The help line is 401-277-4316. They are open 365 days per year, but not all day long. From Monday through Friday, they are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on holidays and weekends, they are open from 2 to 7 p.m. There are multiple languages available through the help line, including English, Spanish, Portuguese and Haitian Creole.
