CRANSTON – The 1916 Commemorative Committee will present a program with author Gene Christy on Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m., at the R.I. Ceilidhe Club, 50 America St.
Author Christy will present highlights of his most recent book, “The Isle of the Blest,” a work of fiction set during the time of the Northern Ireland internment (1971-1972). The author based the book on his own observations.
For more information, email ann_margaret@verizon.net or RI1916COMM@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.