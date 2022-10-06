“Oh, I can’t speak for the dead. And I won’t speak for the missing. I can only tell you what I think happened. Others – the dead and the missing – would probably have their own versions.”
When it comes to the plot of Chris Bohjalian’s newest novel, “The Lioness,” he does not chest his cards. These first four sentences tell you that the safari in “The Lioness” will not go well. It does not tell you how dreadfully unwell it will go.
Before the worrisome opening lines, Bohjalian offers a list of the 13 main characters, much like you’d see in the front of a playbook at a theater. By the final page, the number of survivors could only make up a four handed game of bridge. The ill-fated safari was arranged and paid for by a newly married Hollywood starlet, Katie Barstow, as a grand post wedding adventure for her entourage of family, friends, agent and publicist. It was to be an environmentally friendly safari where the Serengeti animals were to be shot only with cameras, not rifles. This was avant-garde thinking in 1964 and the veteran professional guide hired for the journey, Charlie Patton, was reluctantly transitioning to this new non-violent phenomenon. He and his guide team were the only armed participants.
Bohjalian’s choice of setting the story in 1964 allows him to interject, somewhat awkwardly, the turmoil in Africa into the plot. Katie is assured that the bloody tribal feuds and other regional conflicts are not affecting the Serengeti area of Tanzania her group will traverse. These assurances are less reassuring as reports of nearby fighting circulate among the safari guides.
In other more developed areas of the African continent, revolutions against established reigning local governments are also playing out. The United States and the Soviet Union both have advisors on the ground in attempts to influence the outcomes. This adds to the worrisome tinderbox of Cold War issues between the two superpower nations. The author plants the idea of atrocities by CIA and KGB agents. Coincidentally, but plot conveniently, Katie Barstow’s father-in-law is involved in some ambiguous CIA work. There is even a suspicion of CIA experiments with LSD and other drugs on spies and prisoners. This, and other red herrings, are often left to flounder once Bohjalian’s narrative begins to hemorrhage away the cast of characters. Fortunately, depth of characters is not one of the author’s greatest strengths so, while readers may recoil at the ugly, blood-spattered deaths, there is no great emotional grief attended to the losses. In this work, Bohjalian is more of an action guy, a Sam Peckinpah of print.
One oddity, especially for 1964, is the fact that the wives are the main bread winners in “The Lioness.” The male spouses are stunted, not failures but certainly their successes pale in comparison to their female companions. They need their own “Me Too” movement just to build their fragile egos.
“The Lioness” is Bohjalian’s 20th novel. His titles often appear on the New York Times list of bestsellers. He can move a story along. Three of his novels have been made into films and several have won Book of the Year accolades in various literary journals. This latest story, while vividly told, is too intent on being an action movie. One thing is certain, it will never be used as part of a tourism campaign for safari trips to Africa.
