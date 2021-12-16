SMITHFIELD – Smithfield resident Evan Fortier has self-published a science fiction/fantasy through Amazon, “GAMRLD: The Efortz Prophecy.”
Fortier said the book is a coming of age story where the main three characters Aloysius, Sabrina and Cuminsky’s worlds are expanded as they discover that they’re at the center of an ancient prophecy.
“The character of Efortz is not only an extension of myself, but in a way, he had helped me get through a tough time in high school. I have always enjoyed creating stories and short films, and to finally get to tell this story is such an incredible accomplishment. My family had believed in me every step of the way while writing my first book; they’ve always had my back, and I’m very grateful for them.
“When the pandemic had hit, it gave me a further opportunity to edit and fine-tune the final version of the novel, which I released last summer and have since released a second novel titled, ‘GAMRLD: The Princess of Draconia,’ which is a follow-up to the first novel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.