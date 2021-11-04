WOONSOCKET – Rhode Island Stage Ensemble will hold auditions for “A Grimm Mystery” on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and Thursday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St., Woonsocket. This production will be performed from Feb. 19-27.
A large cast of actors ages 7-18 is needed. The production is an original “whodunnit” mystery based on characters from Grimm’s Fairy Tales.
No preparation required. Be prepared to share your favorite memory, and potentially to read an excerpt of the script. No reservations are needed – arrive anytime within the audition window. Masks are required at auditions. Characters include the Three Little Pigs, two Big Bad Wolves, Hansel and Gretel, Cinderella, Fairy Godmother, Briar Rose, Snow White, Tailor, Thumbelina, Rapunzel, Hare, Hedgehog, Jorinda, Joringel, Rumplestiltskin, Mother Gothel, Seven Dwarves, various princes, various stepmothers, and other students/classmates/parents.
Email auditions@ristage.org if you are unable to make the audition times. Special arrangements can be made. Visit www.ristage.org for more information.
