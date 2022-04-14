Improbably, the relatively small Providence Journal, not newspaper giants the New York Times or the Washington Post, had an out of proportion influence on America finally deciding to enter World War I. The fact that The Journal’s effort was spearheaded by a man who lived most of his adult life as an imposter adds to the incredulous nature of the tale.
Author Mark Arsenault’s non-fiction book, “The Imposter’s War,” skillfully presents the quixotic story of John Revelstoke Rathom, the Providence Journal editor who led the print media’s propaganda effort to end America’s neutrality and join England and France in their war with Germany and Austria-Hungary. Combining exhaustive research and rich prose, Arsenault pieces together the larger than life jigsaw puzzle that was Rathom’s story.
Prior to joining The Providence Journal in 1906, Rathom had already worked for the San Francisco Chronicle and the Chicago Times-Herald. While his writing talent was prodigious, so was his penchant for exaggeration. He was also constantly broke and evading debtors. His personal life was messy, a bitter divorce in 1908 after years of deceit and a lover who orchestrated her own poisoning in an attempt to frame Rotham’s wife.
As the book’s title proves, Arsenault, rightfully, makes no attempt to build suspense by hiding Rotham’s duplicity. On page seven, the author states, “Of course, Australia has no records of Rathom’s birth. Nor any immigration records in his name. Because ‘John Revelstoke Rathom did not exist “. Rathom’s curriculum vitae which he presented to the world was fiction. He did not go to the universities in Scotland and England he claimed he attended. He was not wounded in the Boar War in 1900. He claimed to have received a congratulatory telegram from William McKinley when he became a U.S. Citizen in 1906. McKinley was assassinated in 1901!
Despite this sketchy background, Rathom’s propaganda work outing German spies and detailing nefarious German activities made him one of the most well known journalist in the world. The irony is that while most of what he wrote was true, he also created a self aggrandizing fiction of how he accessed the stories. On lecture tours he painted himself as a crusading journalist spy who planted Journal employees in embassies, labor unions and sensitive manufacturing positions, creating his own espionage network. In actuality, his sources came from his own innate ability to ingratiate himself with leaders of the Bureau of Investigation, diplomats, ambassadors and actual spies on both sides of the conflict. This in itself was no small accomplishment, but Rathom’s ego needed him placed at the center of the vortex. It was his eventual undoing.
Arsenault occasionally interrupts his wonderfully detailed look at this amazingly forgotten man and story to draw a parallel to contemporary use of propaganda in the U.S. election of 2016 by Russia and other entities. Steve Bannon and Donald Trump make brief appearances which, while serving as a warning, does pull readers out of the carefully crafted time frame of the early 1900s.
Arsenault, who worked at The Providence Journal for several years, now works for The Boston Globe. He was part of the Spotlight Team which received Pulitzer recognition for their work on the Boston Marathon bombing. He has written several mystery novels.
“The Imposter’s War” is his first non-fiction and is a strong entry into a new genre for this talented scribe.
Contact: jimraftus33@ gmail.com. Tweet: @jim_raftus
