CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library is partnering with WriteRI to present a series of workshops on the creative writing process, brainstorming and story development on Thursdays, Nov. 4 and 18, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Workshop topics will include story structure and general writing guidelines, and will be hosted by locally published writers.
WriteRI workshops at the library are for all area youth in grades 6-12. These workshops will run virtually on Zoom.
To sign up, call 401-333-2552, ext. 6, or visit cumberlandlibrary.org.
