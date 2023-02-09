WOONSOCKET – Using a mix of a major federal grant funding and a matching city portion of American Rescue Plan Act dollars, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and her team are planning development of a mixed-use commercial complex with a food hub in the former Aaron’s Furniture building at 330 Social St.

Unlike having a developer come in and essentially tell the city what they’re bringing in, this allows the city to direct what they want it to be, says Baldelli-Hunt.

Tom Devito
Tom Devito

Where is the mayor going to get the annual operating cost of this facility, who is going to manage the property? A lot of unanswered questions. Also is the $800,000 the city is contributing the best use of city funds?

