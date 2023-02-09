WOONSOCKET – Using a mix of a major federal grant funding and a matching city portion of American Rescue Plan Act dollars, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and her team are planning development of a mixed-use commercial complex with a food hub in the former Aaron’s Furniture building at 330 Social St.
Unlike having a developer come in and essentially tell the city what they’re bringing in, this allows the city to direct what they want it to be, says Baldelli-Hunt.
The owner has agreed to sell the property, but only if it’s to the city of Woonsocket, she said, updating the public on Monday after detailing plans for the property in closed session with the City Council.
Site acquisition is tabbed at $790,000. The 1.16-acre property is assessed for tax purposes at $547,000 in the city’s database.
Baldelli-Hunt said she pictures retail spaces on the ground floor, a cafe/coffee shop and potential vertical hydroponic grow space for fruits and vegetables on the second floor, and solar panels on the roof.
The $3.2 million grant to acquire the property and develop it involved a lot of work by Planning Director Mike Debroisse and others, she said, working all hours to meet the deadline on what was a very competitive grant through the federal Economic Development Agency. The city would match that amount with just under $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Baldelli-Hunt, speaking with The Breeze about the plan on Tuesday, thanked Debroisse and members of Rhode Island’s federal delegation.
The property next to Beauchemin Lumber has been vacant for some time and is basically just a dumping ground right now, she said.
Conceptual plans call for an interior reconstruction and either several small storefronts with a mix of maybe a barbershop, florist, meat market or others, including satellite locations of existing businesses. There’s also potential to combine units if a particular business wants to locate here, she said.
“The goal is to have multiple storefronts, determined by who has interest,” she said.
This would be centrally located and an improvement to a busy Social Street area, said the mayor. The plans are “very fluid,” she said, but would take a building in an area with a high traffic count and strong foot traffic and make it productive for the city and be the most benefit to residents.
She said she and her team want residents to not only be able to run in quickly to purchase something, but also have an aspect where they could stay a while.
She said she could picture a meat market or florist opening a satellite store here, or ethnic food establishments such as Indian or Laotian markets. She said the dream is to have a place where people can come get items to cook meals, potentially including a cash and carry type shop that offers more than what a convenience store would, including produce.
The mayor said she didn’t want to discuss the plan publicly until after she’d had a chance to brief council members in closed session.
The city is trying to drive into the community what officials know and hear from residents that they’re looking for, said Baldelli-Hunt. Within the grant is startup funding to encourage potential new businesses to open up that might not otherwise have the resources to.
In total, she said, there could be five small businesses here or one a little larger with three smaller ones.
The purchase agreement with the property owner is currently a verbal one, she said, and the matter should officially be on the docket for council consideration during either their next meeting or the one after that.
The agreement for the Aaron’s property required “triangle” negotiations, said Baldelli-Hunt, with talks including both the owner and the company that was leasing the space but no longer using it. Without city involvement, she said, the owner was more than happy to let the lease run its course.
(1) comment
Where is the mayor going to get the annual operating cost of this facility, who is going to manage the property? A lot of unanswered questions. Also is the $800,000 the city is contributing the best use of city funds?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.