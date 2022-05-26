PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health announced in a press release that in connection with the J. M. Smucker Co. Jif peanut butter recall that was announced earlier this week, 11 store-prepared items are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination
These products include Readymeals PB & Trail Mix Snacks, which were sold at Shaw’s and Star Market locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. A list with descriptions of the 11 store-prepared products in available online at https://tinyurl.com/2p8emrc4.
Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
