More people are choosing to stay at home for as long as they can rather than move to senior communities. With the right help, you’ll be able to. Here’s more on aging in place from the National Institute on Aging.
What is aging in place?
Aging in place means to stay at home as you get older, even if you or your friends and family have concerns about you getting around safely and performing daily activities. With just a few changes and a lot of planning, you can achieve your goal of aging at home.
Planning ahead
Even though you never know how your needs might change, you need to think about how you want to live in the future. Start your planning by looking at illnesses that you or your spouse or anyone that lives with you may have. These include things such as diabetes, emphysema and other chronic health conditions. Talk with your health care providers about the progression of these diseases and your friends or family member’s prognosis so that you know what to expect.
Asking for help
You can now get many services at home to help you live independently longer. This includes personal care from an aide, friend or family member for tasks such as bathing, washing your hair or getting dressed. You can also get help with household chores such as housecleaning, yard work, grocery shopping and laundry. Look for services that will deliver your groceries, and some yard services or other household services offer senior discounts.
Meals
Look for senior centers or houses of worship that serve regular meals and go there to eat instead of eating at home alone. You can use the opportunity to socialize and make new friends. Another option is to ask friends or family to bring you a healthy meal a few times a week or opt for a meal delivery service to bring hot meals to your home. Meals on Wheels is also a great option in Rhode Island.
Adult day care
If you live with someone who works outside the home, look into adult day care for older people who need help caring for themselves. Sometimes, these centers will also pick you up and bring you home in the evening. Respite care can give your caregiver a temporary overnight getaway.
