CUMBERLAND – The American Heart Association presented Rep. Mia Ackerman, D-District 45, Cumberland, Lincoln, and Sen. Maryellen Goodwin, D-District 1, Providence, with 2021 Distinguished Service Awards in recognition of their leadership, commitment and tireless efforts to advance the AHA’s mission, "to be a relentless force for a world of healthier, longer lives."
During the 2021 Legislative Session, Goodwin and Ackerman sponsored Telecommunicator-CPR (T-CPR) legislation that requires all operators at the state 911 center to be trained and certified in Emergency Medical Dispatch and prepared to provide CPR instruction over the phone in the event of a cardiac arrest. The lifesaving legislation was signed into law by Governor McKee in June. The new law also establishes a call review and quality improvement program.
According to an AHA news release, treatment of cardiac arrest is a race against the clock. Having a bystander perform CPR before emergency medical services (EMS) personnel arrive on scene approximately doubles the chances of survival. An effective way to ensure that CPR is provided quickly is for emergency telecommunicators to provide instant instructions over the phone. T-CPR allows bystander CPR to begin. It works by keeping the brain and heart alive until EMS arrives to provide defibrillation and other vital interventions. Simply put, the release notes, T-CPR saves lives.
