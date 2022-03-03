WALTHAM, Mass. – Rhode Island residents are invited to attend a free educational conference for people living with dementia and their families hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association New England Region. The two-day New England Family Conference will take place Friday and Saturday, March 4-5. The virtual event is free and open to individuals living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, family caregivers and the general public.
Experts in the field of care and support will share practical and concrete recommendations, resources, and guidance in the care and support for those living a life with dementia. Attendees will hear from a panel of individuals living with Alzheimer’s, as well as a panel of caregivers who will sharer firsthand experiences in their journey with the disease and life after a diagnosis.
For a full list of sessions, topics, and speakers, and to register, visit alzfamilyconference.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.