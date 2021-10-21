Booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are now available to eligible Rhode Islanders, including seniors age 65 and older. This follows CDC’s recommendation to make booster doses of Pfizer vaccine available to certain people.
People who are eligible should get their booster doses at least six months after their second dose of Pfizer.
Rhode Island officials say they expect demand for Pfizer vaccine to be high through October given the state’s very high vaccination rates. They’re encouraging everyone to make an appointment to get vaccinated when possible. This will help Rhode Island be able to administer vaccines quickly and efficiently. Find appointments at any of the options listed at C19VaccineRI.org. Anyone who needs help making an appointment can call 844-930-1779 or 2-1-1.
Booster shots are also available to those age 18 and older with underlying medical conditions, who work in high-risk settings, and who live in high-risk settings.
The CDC recommends that people age 65 years or older and people age 50-64 with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster dose of Pfizer.
Officials remind Rhode Islanders that the need for a booster does not reflect that the vaccines aren’t working.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are very effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” states a release. “They even provide protection against the Delta variant. However, there is some evidence that the protection may be decreasing in some populations, particularly against the Delta variant which spreads very easily. Because of this, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is considering providing booster doses to those vaccinated people whose immunity may be waning so they can stay protected and we can keep the progress we’ve made over the last few months.”
The number of Rhode Islanders with at least one dose of the vaccine was set to hit 80 percent this month. The age group with the highest number of partial vaccinations as of Oct. 13 was the age 60-69 group, at 122,148, followed by age 50-59, at 119,443. A total of 75,792 people in the 70-79 age bracket, and 40,757 in the age 80 and older bracket, have been at least partially vaccinated.
People age 60 and older are most at risk of dying from COVID, which was the leading cause of death in the state for 2020. Of the 2,837 deaths as of early October, 1,619 were people older than 80, another 649 were people age 70-79, and 358 were age 60-69. All other age groups added up to 211 deaths.
