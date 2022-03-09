PAWTUCKET – As with the rest of the state, Pawtucket’s COVID cases have continued dropping, and city officials say a series of efforts have helped the cause.
For the week ending Feb. 26, weekly case rates in the city’s two zip codes were at 188 per 100,000 people, still considered high transmission because it was over 100.
Weekly positivity was 4 percent, down from 11.5 percent two weeks earlier. The goal is to have positivity at less than 5 percent. Positivity rates in Pawtucket were exceeding 20 percent in early January.
There were 1,994 tests conducted for city residents during the week ending Feb. 26, down from 2,733 two weeks prior and significantly lower than the record of 9,698. That was partially due to use and mass distribution of at-home testing, which does not have a reporting requirement.
Current positivity rates are similar to what they were last summer.
According to an update from Mayor Donald Grebien on the docket for the March 9 City Council meeting, 73 percent of residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of last week.
Grebien said Public Health and Equity Leader Elizabeth Moreira spearheaded numerous efforts on the COVID front, helping with partners to drive down the number of positive cases in the city. She also worked with the School Department on getting tests for every student and staff member and coordinating future clinics.
According to Moreira, once the city refocused priorities to ensure access to vaccinations in both Pawtucket zip codes and worked with the schools to facilitate clinics.
“We will continue to remain vigilant and ensure we are prepared to address future instances of increased transmission,” Moreira wrote in a memo to the City Council. “Our city’s success could not be possible without all of the hard work and dedication from our partners and support from our government officials.”
In city schools, 34 percent of eligible students have completed the primary vaccination series, compared to 48 percent statewide. Take-home tests have been delivered to every student and staff member.
The next round of self-test kit distributions will be opening to childcare centers in the city, and the city may be opening it again to small businesses again for future distributions.
The city is now transitioning to an endemic response, meaning COVID-19 is a preventable, treatable disease, with many tools available for deliberate and thorough future planning, according to officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.