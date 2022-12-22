CUMBERLAND – This Christmas will be low-key but hope-filled and joyful for the Cardin family of Cumberland, as they keep their circle close in hopes of avoiding one of the many sicknesses going around.
They have a special reason for wanting to stay healthy: next month, Rory Cardin is set to receive a kidney from his little sister, Danielle Cook, a single mother who volunteered to replace the only functional kidney Rory has had since he was born.
Surgery is currently scheduled for Jan. 24, said Rory, and this is an exciting, nerve-wracking time for him and the family. He said he and his sister were close already, and this situation has only drawn them closer.
“It’s been incredible,” he said.
Rory recently organized a fundraiser on GoFundMe, “Kidney for Cardin,” in hopes of raising money for his sister as she’s out of work during the surgery and healing process and for the medical bills and expenses that are sure to pile up.
“My sister has been an incredible inspiration in my own road to regaining my health. She is a physical therapist helping the sick and injured get back their strength, and she is a loving mother to my wonderful niece,” he wrote in a synopsis.
Some $6,500 dollars had been raised as of early this week, exceeding the $5,000 goal. Rory said he’s so surprised at what’s been an amazing show of support for their family.
Rory is living life on a dialysis machine. He was born with polycystic kidney disease, which led to him having only one kidney throughout his life. He was able to live on that one kidney until age 33, when it failed and he was put on dialysis. Rory went on the organ donor transplant list in hopes of receiving a kidney and returning to some semblance of normalcy, but the wait time is six to eight years, and that’s for a deceased donor. Another option, he said, is the donation of a living donor’s kidney, and his sister was kind, loving and selfless enough to go through the testing process to see if she would be a compatible match, and was approved to donate.
The siblings’ parents, Mary and Michael Cardin, were not able to donate because both have pre-existing conditions. Mary has been watching her granddaughter and Danielle’s daughter, Aria Shea, so she doesn’t have to be in daycare and be at risk of contracting any illnesses.
All Danielle wanted to do was give her brother the best Christmas gift, said their mom.
According to Mary, her pregnancy with Rory was normal, but after he was born, a pediatrician assessing him on the day he was to be discharged found something to be off, and he was sent for blood work. Further testing found that one kidney was “just a massive cyst,” and the other one hadn’t kicked in yet to function. Fortunately, she said, the good kidney did start functioning, despite having some cysts as well. His left kidney would disintegrate until it disappeared, but his right one would last well into adulthood.
It was during COVID, when her 90-year-old mother-in-law who was living with them died, and Rory was working from home for AAA, when his mom took him to Urgent Care on Mendon Road and they found his blood pressure was out of control due to the stress of everything, and his one functional kidney was essentially destroyed. He went on dialysis a year ago.
With the new kidney in place, Rory said he expects a good 15-20 years of life before he needs another transplant. He faces the possibility of his new kidney being rejected through an outside infection.
The recovery for Rory will be two or three months, while Danielle, 31, will be out of work for four to six weeks due to the lifting required of a therapist.
The Cardins have lived in Cumberland Hill for the past 24 years, and before that lived in Pawtucket. Danielle lives and works in East Providence.
Due to her son’s health insurance, all testing is being done at Yale New Haven Hospital, where the surgery will also take place.
Danielle had to wait for her daughter to turn 1 before she could donate, overcoming a number of hurdles in completing testing.
On Dec. 9, Rory posted an update on the fundraiser, thanking everyone for their generosity. He shared pictures of his nightly dialysis setup that’s kept him alive for the last two years, but has kept him tied to it for about 10 hours each night. The machine will often sound when he’s fast asleep, waking him up, he said.
“Getting that time back from this machine will be a joyous moment, and that is what your donations are helping me to achieve,” he wrote. “I’m confident once I’ve had the transplant I will regain a more normal life and be free from this.”
