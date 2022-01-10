PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers through a press release that Dole Fresh Vegetables is voluntarily recalling certain varieties of its salad products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The voluntary recall includes all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads that were processed at its Ohio and California production facilities and contain iceberg lettuce.
Products subject to the voluntary recall are identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter W and a Best if Used By date between Dec. 22, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2022, or products with a product lot code beginning with the letter B and a Best if Used By date between Dec. 23, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022. The product lot codes are located in the upper-right-hand corner of the package.
A complete list of the recalled products is available on FDA’s website at https://tinyurl.com/2p87bhfd .
Recalled items were distributed widely, including in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.
Anyone who has purchased these products should not eat them. Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators should throw them away.
Anyone who eats food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can get listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.
Symptoms of Listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea, or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections occur in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Anyone in the higher-risk categories who have flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.
Anyone who has eaten these recalled products and has symptoms of listeriosis should call their health care provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.