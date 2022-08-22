PROVIDENCE – As Rhode Island continues to expand its monkeypox vaccination campaign, eligible Rhode Islanders are reminded to add their names to the state’s confidential Monkeypox Vaccine Interest Notification List, the Rhode Island Department of Health announced in a press release Thursday. As additional doses of monkeypox vaccine become available in Rhode Island, eligible Rhode Islanders will be contacted directly about vaccination opportunities at community clinics.

“While the risk of monkeypox for most Rhode Islanders is low, people who are eligible to be vaccinated because they are at higher risk should get vaccinated. Through the Monkeypox Vaccine Interest Notification List, you will get a direct communication, either through email or text, about vaccine availability,” said Interim Director of Health Utpala Bandy, MD, MPH. “Given the national shortage of monkeypox vaccine, this is the quickest way to access vaccine as soon as it comes into Rhode Island.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.