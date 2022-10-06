PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health Women’s Cancer Screening Program covers the cost of breast screening to program-eligible women.
The mission is to reduce the number of cases and deaths due to breast and cervical cancer among women with limited access to healthcare.
Eligibility criteria
• Health insurance status: uninsured or underinsured, having health insurance but the co-pay, deductible or out-of-pocket expense associated with the breast/cervical screening/follow-up care is unaffordable and has created a barrier to care;
• Income level: less than 250 percent of federal poverty level;
• Residency: must be a Rhode Island resident.
The program provides screening and diagnostic services to eligible women in various age groups:
• Age 21-29 can receive:
• Cervical cancer screening (pap test alone every three years);
• Breast cancer screening (clinical breast exam, only if performed in conjunction with pap test); diagnostic services and follow-up if an abnormality is found in a screening test.
• Age 30-39 can receive:
• Cervical cancer screening (pap test alone every three years, or high-risk HPV test alone every five years, or pap and high-risk HPV test together every 5 years);
• Breast cancer screening (clinical breast exam, only if performed in conjunction with Pap test);
• Diagnostic services and follow-up if an abnormality is found in a screening test.
• Age 40-64 can receive:
• Cervical cancer screening (pap test alone every three years, or high-risk HPV test alone every five years, or pap and high-risk HPV test together every five years);
• Breast cancer screening (mammogram and clinical breast exam every year);
• Diagnostic services and follow-up if an abnormality is found in a screening test.
• Those age 65 or older are not eligible for program services, though women without Medicare Part B and undocumented women are eligible for all program services.
• Those of any age with symptoms suspicious for breast cancer or an abnormal finding on a clinical breast exam are eligible for breast services including diagnostic follow-up.
• Women at high-risk for breast cancer can be screened with both an annual mammogram and an annual breast MRI.
As an extension of the Women’s Cancer Screening Program, a woman who is uninsured may apply for medical assistance (Medicaid) through the program to cover the cost of treatment for a precancerous condition of the breast/cervix or a diagnosis of breast of cervical cancer. In order to qualify for medical assistance through this program, a woman must meet the eligibility requirements of enrollment into the Women’s Cancer Screening Program and:
• Be a U.S. citizen (and show proof of U.S. passport or U.S. birth certificate) or be a qualified immigrant for a minimum of five years (must provide copy of one’s permanent resident alien card). A working VISA or a copy of a social security card is not considered proof of permanent resident alien status;
• Show proof of Rhode Island residency (driver’s license, utility bill, etc.);
• And have no other individual or group insurance. Women age 65 and older are not eligible for Medical Assistance through the Women’s Cancer Screening Program.
