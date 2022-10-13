Mullen family
Buy Now

Jane Mullen with her family at Flames of Hope over the weekend.

When Jane Mullen was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in May of last year, she and her husband were living in their Florida condo. Erin Mullen got the call from her dad and immediately flew to them.

“While trying to navigate this new way of life,” says Erin, one of her two sisters suggested doing a cancer walk or “something to make us feel good and distract ourselves.” In the past, she’d walked with the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, so they created a team through the organization’s website.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.