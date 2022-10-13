When Jane Mullen was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in May of last year, she and her husband were living in their Florida condo. Erin Mullen got the call from her dad and immediately flew to them.
“While trying to navigate this new way of life,” says Erin, one of her two sisters suggested doing a cancer walk or “something to make us feel good and distract ourselves.” In the past, she’d walked with the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, so they created a team through the organization’s website.
That day would be the start of “a great support system” that “really became a beautiful thing,” said Erin, helping them take a negative and turn it into a positive.
“It was a really good distraction,” she said.
Like many families, the Mullens wouldn’t have seen the Gloria Gemma Foundation as their first choice of an organization to get involved in, but their difficult life circumstances drew them into the Gemma family.
When they came back from Florida last August, the team they were building, which would become known as Janie Boo’s Crew, had grown to some 70 members. Last October, they joined their first Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation Flames of Hope Illuminations of Life in Providence
“We didn’t understand the impact or what we were getting involved in,” said Erin. “We were just doing it as a fun distraction.”
It wasn’t long before they realized they’d fallen into “something so beautiful,” she said, meeting so many wonderful people and getting connected through volunteering and painting portraits through a ScARTwork (Scar Art Painting Program) event hosted by the Gloria Gemma Foundation. The program allows people to draw the scars of their surgeries, but Erin and her sister chose to draw their emotional scars depicting the anger and turmoil they were feeling and helping them through the healing process.
Last Saturday, the family carried a torch in honor of Jane at their second (and the 17th-overall) Flames of Hope event. Jane was there, still fighting and still inspiring the people around her.
Nothing can ever quite describe what the Gloria Gemma Foundation has meant for their family, said Erin.
“Gloria Gemma has been great to us,” she said, saying the foundation staff has constantly asked what the family needs. “Sometimes we don’t know what we need, and it’s nice to know they’re there if and when we need them,” she said.
Executive Director Maria Gemma Corcelli has a story that’s so similar to theirs, said Erin, and because of her experience with her own mother, she is able to empathize with others who are also suffering.
Erin said they can’t get over how many wonderful people they’ve met in the past year. This is a network of people that gives people true hope by sharing stories, she said, and that’s a great thing.
The ever-growing Janie Boo’s Crew is already planning their 2023 walk with the foundation after a wonderful experience again this year where everyone got a fresh themed shirt. Jane talked about the event for days after it happened, said Erin. When the hard days come, it’s nice to have pictures from days such as this to look back on and help get through the difficulties.
Erin said she recommends that anyone impacted by breast cancer reach out to the Gloria Gemma Foundation. What they’ll find is a wealth of knowledge from experts with firsthand knowledge of surviving, a crew of people that understands.
“They work there and have gone through it themselves,” she said. “I think that’s the beauty of their organization,” she added, “they understand physically what you’re going through” and they “have something special to offer people.”
Gemma Corcelli shares her own story of their interactions with the Mullen family since last year.
“At the 2021 walk, I tracked down a few team (Janie’s Boo’s Crew) members by their team shirts. I was aware of their story and wanted to get them connected to our resources,” she writes. “The Mullen family story is one that very much resonated with me. Jane and her husband, Jim were retired in Florida when she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. She was taken home to get care and be with her three daughters. This was our Gemma family story, except there are nine of us.”
During the next year, she said, “we connected the family to our resources at Gloria Gemma. Recently, Erin and Megan, two daughters, participated in ScART, a healing art project that the foundation presented to allow patients/survivors and family members to think about physical and emotional scars and create artwork. They also joined us at Passport to Survivorship and carried a torch in the Illuminations of Life Ceremony.
“I believe they learned very quickly that they are not alone and have an army of support,” she said. “We missed this piece as a family. Twenty years after our mom’s passing, I am humbled to know the story is different now. We may have lost our mom, but this loss gave us the ability to help so many others. This was the way our mom lived her life, helping others. I feel her presence at work in each story, but this one really hits home for me. We are very grateful as a team at Gloria Gemma to be here for you.”
