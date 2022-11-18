PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising people who are at higher risk for severe illness from listeria to not eat meat or cheese from any deli counter unless it is reheated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot, according to a press release.

People are considered higher risk for severe listeria illness if they are pregnant, are 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system due to certain medical conditions or treatments.

