Yoga is a form of fitness and meditation that is a low-impact activity, one that helps improve balance, flexibility, muscle strength, aerobic fitness and mobility. It’s an easy-on-the-joints activity.
Yoga is great for seniors, even those who are complete beginners and have never done it before.
According to the most recent Yoga in America Study, conducted in 2016 by Yoga Journal and Yoga Alliance, more than 14 million people over the age of 55 practice yoga.
Benefits of Yoga for Older Adults
In an article for Medicare Advantage, Christian Worstell, a Medicare and health expert, lists several important benefits for older adults who practice yoga. These include:
• Reduced risk of a fall because yoga improves balance and stability;
• Greater flexibility and joint health, which can help manage osteoarthritis in older women;
• Improved respiratory health and ability to tolerate physical exertion;
• Lowered blood pressure;
• Reduced anxiety, stress and improved mindfulness and relaxation;
• Pain management, especially pain in the back or arthritis-related pain;
• Improved posture;
• Better digestion as yoga acts as an internal massage and stimulates the muscles needed for an effective digestive system;
• Strengthened bones as 10 minutes of yoga per day can increase bone density in the spine and hips;
• Improved circulation.
Things to Avoid
In 2022, Duke Health released an article about the many benefits of yoga for senior adults, but it also issued a few warnings for adults who are new to the practice. When done incorrectly, yoga can cause injuries, which is also why people are encouraged to have an instructor rather than just learn from a video. Duke Health’s warnings include:
• Avoid straight-legged forward bends.
• Avoid seated postures on the floor.
• Avoid head-below-the-heart inversions.
• Keep the breath flowing and comfortable.
• Keep twists in the mid-range with a fluid quality of motion.
• Avoid extremes of movement and breathing.
The organization Yoga for Seniors certifies yoga practitioners in the specific needs of older adults.
Yoga poses for seniors
So what are some good poses for seniors? That’s where a yoga instructor certified in working with older adults comes in. Yogiapproved.com suggests five gentle poses to start with:
• Mountain pose
• Cobra pose
• Tree pose
• Corpse pose
Chair yoga
While many seniors are physically fit and have few restrictions to the type of yoga they practice, there are others who have mobility impairments, balance issues or simply lack the confidence to do regular yoga.
It’s why chair yoga has been created. Healthline.com says that chair yoga has all the benefits of regular yoga, but it is also able to help with joint lubrication, balance and age-specific issues like menopause and arthritis.
Chair yoga is practiced while sitting in a sturdy chair (one without wheels). Poses focus on warm-ups, strength- and flexibility-building and cool downs. Like any other form of yoga, you’ll want to listen to your body and if you find it hard to breathe, back out of the pose.
