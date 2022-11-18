PROVIDENCE – With several respiratory viruses currently circulating in Rhode Island and with the holidays coming, state health officials and hospital leaders are urging the public to only go to emergency departments for issues that require emergency care, Rhode Island Department of Health announced in a press release. Hospital emergency departments in Rhode Island are experiencing significant crowding and prolonged waiting times.

At a press event, leaders reminded Rhode Islanders that many health issues can be treated quickly and effectively by a primary care provider, in an urgent care facility, or at a health center. This includes less severe cases of the flu, back pain, minor cuts, sore throats, low-grade fevers, and most cases of norovirus (the “stomach flu”). Although many outpatient settings are also currently seeing a very significant number of patients, seeking care for less serious health issues in non-hospital settings will help ensure that emergency care is available to people who truly need it.

