PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers through a press release that J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling select Jif peanut butter products due to potential salmonella contamination.
The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. The recalled products have lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are printed alongside the products’ best-if-used-by date. More information about these products is available online at https://tinyurl.com/bdd6t8v8.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
If consumers have these products, they should dispose of them immediately. Consumers who have questions should visit www.jif.com/contact-usExternal or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET.
