PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers in a press release of a recall of Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats baskets because these product may be contaminated with salmonella typhimurium.
These products were sold in BJ’s Wholesale Club stores and Big Y Supermarkets.
Product details:
• Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment
Size and Package Type - 14.1 OZ (400g) square box with lid
Best By Date and location - July 18, 2022 (back panel)
Lot Codes and location - 48RUP334; 48RUP335; 48RUP 336; 48RUP337 (back panel)
UPC Code and location - 09800 52025 (right side panel)
• Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket
Size and Package Type - 5.3 OZ (152g) cardboard basket
Best By Date and location - July 30, 2022 (bottom of package)
Lot Codes and location - 03L 018AR – 306 (bottom of package)
UPC Code and location – 09800 60209 (bottom of package)
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The products are being recalled because they were manufactured in a facility where salmonella typhimurium was detected, the press release states. Consumers who have purchased the affected product should not eat the product.
