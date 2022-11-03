The fountain that was dedicated last Thursday, Oct. 27, at Landmark Medical Center “to honor the lives of those who were taken too soon by the COVID pandemic and also to give thanks to all caregivers, staff and EMS for their compassion and lifesaving heroism.”
WOONSOCKET – A water fountain sits in the corner of Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket.
“In heartfelt remembrance and gratitude, we honor the lives of those who were taken too soon by the COVID pandemic, and express our deep gratitude to all caregivers, staff, and first responders for their compassion and lifesaving heroism,” it states.
Last Thursday, Oct. 27, Landmark hosted a special dedication of the new fountain, honoring and remembering those lives lost during the pandemic while recognizing health care workers and first responders who continue to offer lifesaving services.
“We did everything we could on the municipal side to work in conjunction with you folks, and we think that we reformed a very strong relationship. So despite all the bad things that came out of the pandemic, we certainly were able to develop a relationship,” said former Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt during the event. Baldelli-Hunt thanked Fire Chief Paul Shatraw, as well as Chief David Chartier of North Smithfield, for their team effort in working through the pandemic with health care workers.
“So there is, I hope, there’s a new respect for the work that you all do. We certainly respect you, and we appreciate you,” she said.
“As CEO, I have witnessed countless acts of bravery,” said Landmark’s Michael Souza. He added that while most people would rather be anywhere but the front lines of an uncertain pandemic, but workers here chose to show up each day with dedication to the patients of the community.
“Whether it was making a life-saving decision, holding the hand of a frightened patient, or just being helpful, working in health care and caring for people is a privilege and rewarding,” he said.
Woonsocket Fire Chaplain Daniel Sweet led the crowd in prayer while a procession was held around Landmark in honor of the victims. Luis del Rio, former member of the Providence Police Department, sang Amazing Grace as well as the National Anthem.
“Frontline workers are those who supported us in our communities, providing services that were most needed during the pandemic, and unselfishly reported to work each and every day to protect and to serve the public, no matter what the circumstances were,” said Shatraw.
“In all the sacrifices that both you and your families have made for these past few years, your efforts are greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten,” he said.
Police Chief Thomas Oates also spoke, recognizing he work all departments did to take care of the city.
