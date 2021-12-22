NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces its holiday program schedule as follows:
• Wednesday, Dec. 22: 9:30 a.m., Quilting with Elaine; 11 a.m., Meditation with Mary; 11 a.m., Tai Chi with Karl; 1 p.m., Sit Fit & Strong with Fran; 1 p.m., Mah Jongg Free Play; 1 p.m. Poker League
• Thursday, Dec. 23: 11 a.m., BoneBuilders with Peter; 12:30 p.m., Beginners Line Dancing with Fran; 1 p.m., Bridge Club; 1 p.m., Stamp Club; 1:30 p.m., Cardio Strength Training with Lisa
• Tuesday, Dec. 28: 10 a.m. Cardio Strength Training with Lisa; 1 p.m., Arthritis Exercise with Maria; 1 p.m. Hi Lo Jack League; 1 p.m., Scrabble; 2 p.m., Boom Move & Muscle with Maria
• Wednesday, Dec. 29: 9:30 a.m., Quilting with Elaine; 11 a.m., Meditation with Mary; 11 a.m., Tai Chi with Karl; 1 p.m. Sit Fit & Strong with Fran; 1 p.m., Mah Jongg Free Play; 1 p.m. Poker League
• Thursday, Dec. 30: 11 a.m., BoneBuilders with Peter; 12:30 p.m., Beginners Line Dancing with Fran; 1 p.m. Bridge Club; 1 p.m. Stamp Club; 1:30 p.m. Cardio Strength Training with Lisa
See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com .
“Ask the Doctor” is a new Q & A column written by Dr. Giordano-Perez, Medical Director for Tri-County Community Action Agency Health Center. He addresses medical questions written in by members and writes his analysis in the center’s newsletter. Submit your question to npmcprograms@northprovidenceri.gov or visit the front desk at the Mancini Center. Questions will be reviewed and answered accordingly. All personal information will be kept confidential.
The North Providence Mancini Center is seeking volunteers. There are many volunteer opportunities available. Stop by the reception desk for a volunteer application or visit www.mancinicenter.com .
