PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers through a press release that Rushdi Food Industries is recalling their Mighty Sesame 10.9 Oz Organic Tahini (squeezable) with the specific expiration date of 3/28/23. This recall is due to potential salmonella contamination. 

The recalled product was sold in Walmarts in Rhode Island, and retailers in other states, including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. This recall was initiated when the company received a notification by the FDA and the West Virginia Department of Health of the potential presence of salmonella in this specific lot. The company has received no reports of illness or injury to date.

