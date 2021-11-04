WOONSOCKET – Clinics for Moderna booster shots only will be held through Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Monsignor Gadoury School, 1371 Park Ave., from 3 to 7 p.m.
Boosters are available for the following eligible residents: immunocompromised; 65 years of age or older, 18-64 years old with underlying medical conditions; 18-64 years old with an increased risk for COVID-19 due to occupational or institutional setting.
For those eligible, it must be at least 6 months since their second dose of Moderna.
Residents can register by going to www.vaccinateri.org .
