PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers through a press release that Old Europe Cheese Inc. is expanding its voluntarily recall of Brie cheeses to include additional products, specifically baked Brie cheeses, because of a potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes.

Old Europe baked brie products with best-by dates through 12/14/2022 are being added to the recalled product list. All recalled products were distributed from Aug. 1, 2022, through Sept. 28, 2022, and were sold at supermarkets, wholesale, and retail stores nationwide and in Mexico. For a list of recalled baked brie products and pictures of product labels, visit FDA’s website at https://tinyurl.com/yy9mf3bu. For a list of products included in the original recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, visit https://tinyurl.com/2rbexsn8.

