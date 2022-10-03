PROVIDENCE The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers through a press release that Old Europe Cheese Inc. is voluntarily recalling its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of a potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes.

All Old Europe Cheese Brie and Camembert products with best-by dates through 12/14/2022 are impacted by this recall. The recalled products were distributed from Aug. 1, 2022, through Sept. 28, 2022, and were sold at supermarkets, wholesale, and retail stores nationwide, and may include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, and Whole Foods. For a complete list of recalled products and pictures of product labels, visit FDA’s website at https://tinyurl.com/2rbexsn8.

