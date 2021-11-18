NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The First Congregational Church of North Attleborough, Oldtown Church, 675 Old Post Road, will hold its next pet vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Call, text 508-212-4774 or email eclavette@oldtownucc.org for information and to make an appointment for vaccinations, heart-worm tests or deworming.
Rhode Island residents and walk-ins are welcome. Pre-registration via phone or text is preferred. Appropriate social distancing is encouraged. Pets will be received outside the building and returned afterwards.
All cats must be in carriers and dogs must be on leashes, with muzzles as necessary. Services will be provided by veterinarian Peter Granville.
The entrance for the vaccination clinic is in back of the church, to the rear of the parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.